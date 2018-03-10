search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana cops refuse permission for TJAC Million March Anniversary event

Around 2,000 police personnel, including pol-ice from different wings in the city.
Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman Prof Kodandaram.
Hyderabad: As Telangana Police has denied permission to TJAC to hold Million March Anniversary on Saturday, on Tank Bund, police have geared up to act against the activists who would come to participate in the march from across the state. 

In addition to plans for conducting pickets at various entry points to the city, City Police Commissioner V.V. Srinivas Rao has issued orders to close the busy Tank Bund from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. 

 

As a preventive measure, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has also ordered to close down the NTR Park, Lumbini Park, Sanjeevaiah Park and Lake View Parks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. TJAC chief Prof Kodandaram condemned the acts of the government. 

