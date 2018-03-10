Rahul tries to bring balance in party: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress former president Sonia Gandhi on Friday defended newly-elected party president Rahul Gandhi’s style of functioning and said that he is trying to bring balance of younger people and senior leaders to revitalise the party.

In a programme held in Mumbai, Sonia Gandhi spoke on various political issues and confidently said that the party has come up as an alternative to the present government.

Speaking on the style of functioning of newly-elected Congress president, Sonia Gandhi said: “Rahul has his style. I had my style. He is keen on bringing a balance of younger people and senior leaders to revitalise the party and I agree with him on this.”

Ms Gandhi also clarified on the reports that she wanted the veterans in the party to stay, but Rahul Gandhi wanted to induct youth leaders.

Ms Gandhi also said that she chose Mr Manmohan Singh as the prime minister in 2004 as she was aware of her limitations and knew that he was a better candidate. “I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me.”

She said: “Yes, Rahul wanted the young leaders in the party. Ultimately, if you don't bring new leaders how will your party grow? This is his argument and very valid argument. But, then there are old leaders who say that we have been struggling all these years and what will happen to all of us.”

Ms Gandhi alleged that the Modi government's “lack of accommodative spirit” has led to the present politics of acrimony in Parliament, which has been rocked by disruptions during this entire week. She alleged that there is shocking insensitivity to atrocities on Dalits and women and that the society is being polarised to win elections. “Our country, our society, our freedom are now all under systematic and sustained threat. There is rewriting of history, falsifying facts and fanning prejudice and bigotry. Today we are presented with an alternative and indeed regressive vision,” she said.