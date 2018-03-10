search on deccanchronicle.com
Preference will be given to Dalits, youth: Telangana Congress in-charge R C Khuntia

Published Mar 10, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 2:40 am IST
AICC general-secretary and Telangana Congress incharge R.C. Khuntia and Telangana Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Dalit Plenary at Sikh village in Secunderabad on Friday. Bhatti Vikramarka is also seen. (Photo: P. Surendra)
Hyderabad: AICC Telangana Congress in-charge R.C. Khuntia said that according to the wishes of AICC president Rahul Gandhi, the youth, Dalits and BCs would be given preference in the party. He said the youth, farmers and student organisations were angry with the TRS government.

Addressing the state plenary organised by the Telangana PCC SC cell on Friday, in Hyderabad, Mr Khuntia said with good  organising, the SCs and STs were now invo-lved in the leadership. 

 

He said the TPCC wou-ld conduct a Bus Yatra in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. He alleged that to weaken the opposition, Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao had brought up a Third Front idea in the politics.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the party would start a programme by the name of ‘Congress for Dalits’ and week-long meetings would be conducted in Dalit colonies. He demanded that the TRS government grant all eligible Dalits 3 acres of land, and if the lands were not available, Rs 15 lakh, at the rate of Rs 5 lakh per acre, be deposited in their bank accounts. 

The TRS government did not keep its promises made to the dalits and instead of this, conducted attacks on them. KCR did not give representation to the Mala and Madiga communities in the cabinet. He alleged that in Karimnagar district (old), KCR’s relati-ves had become the land mafia.

MLA and TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the TRS government had insulted the Dalits by removing the Deputy Chief Minister who was a Dalit, from the Cabinet.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




