Our flag will be as important as Tricolour: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Mar 10, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 2:41 am IST
On the other hand, the Kannada Baavuta could be used by Kannada organisations for protests and so on.
 CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates development projects at Periyapatna in Mysuru district on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saiod on Friday that the state flag or naada dwaja would be used on the lines of the national flag for state functions like the Kannada Rajyothsava and not just anywhere. On the other hand, the Kannada Baavuta could be used by Kannada organisations for protests and so on.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking to reporters at the Periyapatna helipad on arrival to inaugurate various developmental projects in  the region, said all Kannada organisatons, including the Kannada Sahitya Parishad had welcomed  the state flag. Only Kannada activist, Vatal Nagaraj was against it, but the government would adopt it once the Centre gave it its approval.

 

On the formation of the Cauvery water management board, the Chief Minister said that the government would go by the advise of its legal team. 
Asked if  Ashok Kheny’s  joining the Congress would come in the way of taking legal action against him, if necessary, in the NICE case, Mr Siddaramaiah claimed it would make no difference and the law would take its own course.  

He dismissed  JD (S) holding a convention in Varuna as inconsequential, saying it did not have any base in the area and could not hope to get much support here.  Responding to a query on a separate religious status for the Lingayat community, Mr  Siddaramaiah said it was still under discussion.

On Hassan Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri approaching CAT against her transfer,  he asserted the government would succeed in vacating  the stay. 
“It is an administrative matter and cannot be discussed in public,” he added.

