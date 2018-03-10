K Chandrasekhar Rao initiates exercise for Front agenda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said there is a need to prepare a national agenda for the country, keeping in mind different states and various strata of the society.

Experts in the fields, senior bureaucrats should give directions and road maps for the way forward after studying the existing Acts, laws, methods and practices and show the changes and reforms to be taken up, the CM noted. In this endeavour, the CM said people from all sections; all regions in the country should actively participate.

The CM held a meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on Friday on the preparation of a national agenda for Third Front with a cross section of experts and senior bureaucrats.

“There should be a clear agenda on the reforms to be brought in reforms,” Mr Rao said.