Both houses of Parliament adjourned on fifth day too

Published Mar 10, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 1:59 am IST
As soon as the Lok Sabha started, the TD, YSRC and TRS members rushed to the Well of the House with placards and raised slogans.
Budget Session of Parliament at the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Friday, without any business, for the fifth consecutive day. P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Y.S. Chowdary, who had stayed away these days, participated along with the TD MPs in the protest on Friday. 

As soon as the Lok Sabha started, the TD, YSRC and TRS members rushed to the Well of the House with placards and raised slogans. They stalled the proceedings. The TD and YSRC MPs demanded special status to AP while TRS MPs demanded for increase in reservation quota. As the proceedings of the House were affected, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahaj-an adjourned the House for the day. In Rajya Sabha too, the TRS, YSRC and TD MPs stalled the proceedings with the same demands. Due to rising disturbance from the members, the House was adjourned twice for a short while and later adjour-ned for the day. 

 

In the entire week, both Houses were adjourned daily. Earlier, on Friday, the Telugu MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament House. 

On Friday morning, in a teleconference with the MPs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had directed them to intensify the agitation on special status issue.

