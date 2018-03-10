search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

It isn’t over, Karnataka CM will face more dissent: B S Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2018, 2:27 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 3:30 am IST
‘Siddaramaiah realised need for Kannada flag when only 40 days are left for polls’
BJP leaders take out a procession as part of their Save Bengaluru rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)
 BJP leaders take out a procession as part of their Save Bengaluru rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: State BJP president B.S.Yeddyurappa claimed on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would face more dissent from his Cabinet colleagues in future over granting minority status to the Lingayat community. 

“As reported in the media, the Chief Minister faced opposition  from his own colleagues against recommending a minority status for Lingayats. You wait and see, he will face more dissent within the party because his intentions are not good,” he warned, speaking to reporters here. 

 

On the tricolour Kannada flag unveiled by Mr Siddaramaiah on Thursday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the government should have taken a decision on it after taking the people into confidence. 

“The Chief Minister is upto dirty tricks just to get political mileage. What was he doing all these years? He has woken up to the need for a tricolour Kannada flag when only 40 days are left for the elections,” he added caustically.  

Condemning the recent murderous attack on Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty in his own chamber, he said law and order had completely collapsed in the state and urged the Governor to recommend President's rule in Karnataka. 
 
“Union Minister, Ananth Kumar and I spoke to Union Home Minister, Rajanath Singh at Delhi and  discussed the government’s failure to handle law and order in the state.  Mr. Singh  told us that he had spoken to the Chief Minister about the  attack on the Lokayukta.  Siddaramaiah has weakened the institution of the Lokayukta by constituting the Anti-Corruption Bureau and to make things worse there is no security for the Lokayukta. How can ordinary people then live safely in the state?" he demanded. 

Tags: cm siddaramaiah, b.s.yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

Boney and Anil Kapoor at the Ashti Visarjan of Sridevi in Haridwar on Thursday. (Photos: PTI/ AFP)
 

Audio Technica ATH-ANC40BT review: Go wireless, longer

Audio Technica is known for balanced audio quality across its entire range of products and the ANC40BT is no exception.
 

Man blows up his own house while trying to burn cockroaches

Authorities pointed clear instructions on the spray to keep it away from a flame (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian volunteer leading ‘Billion steps for women’ wins Commonwealth award

During the walk, Srishti Bakshi leads workshops for women in rural communities on digital and financial literacy, leadership and health. (Photo: Twitter/ @BakshiSrishti)
 

Bones discovered in 1940 seem to be Amelia Earhart's, says study

Jantz's analysis is the latest chapter in a back-and-forth that has played out about the remains, which were found in 1940 on Nikumaroro Island but are now lost. (Photo: AP)
 

MIUI 9.5 global beta brings iPhone X-like gesture-based navigation

The gestures for navigation on MIUI 9 are pretty similar to the ones found on iPhone X.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

JD(S)’ B M Farooq files papers

Mr Farooq, whose candidature was supported by state Dal (S) president, H D Kumaraswamy, all JD(S) MLAs from Hassan district, Mr Madhu Bangarappa and others, submitted three sets of nomination papers to Legislative Assembly Secretary Mr Murthy today.

Karnataka: BJP medical cell wants tickets for 16 doctors

While the medical cell of the BJP has suggested fielding 16 physicians in the poll, several doctors are also reportedly vying for Congress and JDS tickets.

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham