Our alliance is winning in UP, saw such exit polls in Bihar too: Rahul Gandhi

AGENCIES
Published Mar 10, 2017, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Pollsters have predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: With various exit polls showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in Assembly elections held recently in four of the five states, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said exit polls that have given the BJP an edge over other parties in Uttar Pradesh were "wrong" and claimed his party in alliance with the SP would win the elections.

Giving examples of how the pollsters' predictions were wrong during Bihar Assembly elections, he stressed that this time also the same thing would happen.

"We will win in Uttar Pradesh. Exit polls projections in Bihar were wrong. We will talk on March 11," he said outside Parliament.

Most of the exit polls yesterday gave the BJP a clear lead over other parties in the state with one of them predicting 285 seats for the saffron party.

"I'm not giving any opinion on the opinion polls," Gandhi said.

During 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, most exit polls had predicted a BJP victory. However, the Grand Alliance of the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress had swept the state.

The Congress which has joined hands with the SP is hopeful of making a comeback in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader and party's UP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "The SP-Congress alliance will win the UP elections despite the exit poll claims."

Asked if Gandhi, who single-handedly spearheaded the party campaign in the politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh, would be responsible for the loss or victory tomorrow, Azad said, "Elections are not a referendum on individuals."

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "We will win all five states, including UP in alliance with the SP."

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav dubbed the prediction as nonsensical and added that they have been changed under pressure.

"These exit polls are nonsensical. I have information that the original exit polls were changed under pressure by channels few days back," Ram Gopal Yadav said.

Yadav further expressed confidence over winning the assembly polls.

Pollsters have predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while a setback for SAD- BJP alliance in Punjab.

As voting wraps up in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the results will be declared on March 11.

