Now, stage is set for Lok Sabha, Assembly bypolls

The Election Commission also announced the schedule for byelections to three parliamentary and 12 Assembly constituencies.
The Assembly byelection in Radhakrishnan Nagar seat in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which fell vacant following the death of J. Jayalalithaa, will be held on April 12. (Representational image)
 The Assembly byelection in Radhakrishnan Nagar seat in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which fell vacant following the death of J. Jayalalithaa, will be held on April 12. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced that bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on April 9 and 12, respectively. The Election Commission also announced the schedule for byelections to three parliamentary and 12 Assembly constituencies.

The Assembly byelection in Radhakrishnan Nagar seat in the  southern state of Tamil Nadu, which fell vacant following the death of J. Jayalalithaa, will be held on April 12.

The byelection to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, which fell vacant following the death of IUML leader E. Ahamed, will also be held on April 12. Among the 12 Assembly seats for which bypolls will be held is Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

The seat fell vacant after Jarnail Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to contest the Punjab Assembly polls held in February. The byelection for the seat is on April 9. The Anantnag seat fell vacant in June 2016 after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti won the Assembly polls and resigned from the Lok Sabha.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was vacated by former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra, who had resigned in protest against alleged “brutalities” on Kashmir protesters.

The other Assembly seats that will go to polls are Dhemaji in Assam, Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh, Ater and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Kanthi Dakshin in West Bengal, Dholpur  in Rajasthan, Nanjangud and Gundlupet in Karnataka, Litipara in Jharkhand and Upper Burtuk in Sikkim.

