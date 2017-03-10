Nation, Politics

Kerala Congress chief V M Sudheeran to step down, cites ill health

PTI
Published Mar 10, 2017, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
The 69-year-old leader said he was sending his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi today itself.
Chief of Congress in Kerala, V M Sudheeran
 Chief of Congress in Kerala, V M Sudheeran

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief of Congress in Kerala, V M Sudheeran, on Friday announced his decision to step down from the post, citing ill health.

The 69-year-old leader, known for taking firm stand on several issues which led to differences between him and senior party colleagues, said he was sending his resignation letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi today itself.

"My personal difficulties should not affect party work in any manner," Sudheeran, who was the choice of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for the post, told reporters here, announcing his sudden decision which took everyone by surprise.

He expressed hope that the AICC will make the necessary alternative arrangements.

A former Assembly Speaker and Health Minister, Sudheeran was appointed Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President in February 2014, replacing Ramesh Chennithala, who was inducted into the Oommen Chandy Cabinet.

Sudheeran had been keeping away from public functions due to ill health after he was recently injured while attending a function in Kozhikode. "I am indebted to the party for having reposed faith in me," Sudheeran said, adding "there is nothing political" in his decision to quit.

"The decision is purely due to personal inconvenience ant the party's interests are of paramount importance," he said.

He thanked party workers for the cooperation they had extended to him.

Sudheeran had been instrumental in denying party tickets to several tainted persons in the 2016 assembly elections.

A proponent of prohibition, he had taken a firm stand against reopening over 700 closed Indian Made Foreign Liquor bars during the Oommen Chandy regime.

Chandy and Chennithala were reportedly miffed with Sudheeran over recent re-constitution of District Congress Committees in the state with Chandy even keeping away from various party functions.

Tags: v m sudheeran, congress, kerala congress
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

World Gallery

Graffiti artist Maiara Viana Rodrigues paints a mural at her home neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Brazilian mural artist inspires women around the world
A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli hit official with a bottle, Anil Kumble confronted umpires: Oz paper

The report even accused Virat Kohli of making throat-slitting gesture towards Australia batsman Peter Handscomb and killing the spirit of the game once again. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couples having the most sex have one strange thing in common

The study said it's the child's age that plays a part (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shekhar Suman slyly ridicules Kangana over 'badass' comments against KJo

Kangana had been in a very turbulent relationship with Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar's son.
 

Video: Anil Kumble turns leftie to help Virat Kohli & Co tackle Steve O' Keefe

Anil Kumble was seen bowling 'left-arm spin' in the nets in Ranchi. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Michael Clarke wants Virat Kohli, Steve Smith to get over the DRS controversy

Michael Clarke also said that Steve Smith will be under pressure. (Photo: AP)
 

Govt to recreate all monuments using 3D technology

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK will secure grand victory in RK Nagar bypoll: Dinakaran

T T V Dinakaran

BJP Parliamentary Board likely to meet tomorrow after Assembly poll results

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, L K Advani, Amit Shah and others during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Venkaiah Naidu slams Digvijay Singh, accuses him of 'justifying' terrorism

Union Information & Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: AP)

KCR 'curtailing' people's right to protest, will result in increasing dissent: CPI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Oppn ‘concerned’ about Govt’s ‘silence’ over racial attacks against Indians in US

Leader of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham