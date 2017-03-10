Nation, Politics

Akhilesh has conceded defeat by favouring tie-up with BSP: BJP

Akhilesh said that he did not rule out a post-poll tie-up with the BSP to prevent the BJP from coming to power.
Ghaziabad: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying his hints at tying up with the BSP if the poll results throw up a hung assembly is like "conceding defeat" even before the counting.

"Counting se pehle hee haar maan liya (he has conceded defeat even before counting). What should I say on this?" Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home, said when his comment was sought on the Samajwadi Party president's remark.

Read:  Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav hints at alliance with BSP

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 48th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) here, which he attended as the chief guest.

Akhilesh had on Thursday said that he did not rule out a post-poll tie-up with the BSP to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the state.

"I will not yet speak about alliance. The Samajwadi Party and Congress will get enough seats to form the government. However, as I have always referred to the BSP chief as a relative, it is natural for people to think we might take their help or might go with them...but it is difficult to say this as of now," Akhilesh had said.

Rijiju also disapproved of Congress leader Digvijay Singh's statement that the "injustice" meted out to Indian Muslims makes terror outfits attractive to them.

"By saying so, he is alienating them further," Rijiju said, adding Singh should not have made such a statement.

The minister, during the event, called the CISF a "multi-dimensional and professional" force which is a "symbol of pride" for the country.

