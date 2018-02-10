Rahul Gandhi declares support to special category tag to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi, president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has come out in support of the demand for special category status for AP. He said it was time for all parties to unite in support of this issue.

On Friday, Mr Gandhi tweeted, “The Congress Party supports the just demands of the people of Andhra Pradesh for special category status and speedy completion of the Polava-ram project. It’s time for all parties to unite on this issue and support this call for justice #INCStandsWithAndhra”.

While Telugu Desam MPs are demanding that the Centre implement the ass-urances given to AP in the AP Reorganisation Act as well as the special financial package, the Congress and YSR Congress parties are demanding that the Centre grant AP special category status.

On Friday, Congress leaders from AP, including APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, and former Union minister J.D. Seelam, staged a protest at the Ambedkar Statue in Delhi against the injustice done to AP in the Union Budget. Against this background, Rahul Gandhi declared his support for AP.

Mr Raghuveera Reddy said the MPs of AP should worry about the people of the state and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that all of them should resign and fight unitedly for the cause of the state.

He said the Central government headed by the BJP had failed to implement the assurances given to AP. He said that if the TD and YSRC MPs resigned, the Central government will fall.