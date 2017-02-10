Nation, Politics

UP polls: Separate Congress manifesto miffs Samajwadi Party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Feb 10, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Samajwadi Party says if the alliance comes to power it ‘has to have a common minimum programme’.
Akhilesh Yadav
 Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Differences seem to have surfaced between allies Samajwadi Party and the Congress two days before the first ballot is cast in the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on February 11. The SP is upset with the Congress for releasing a “separate but similar manifesto”.

On Thursday, the SP made it clear that the alliance needs to have a Common Minimum  Programme (CMP) if it came to power in the state, indicating that issues raised and promises made in the Congress’ manifesto have already been accomplished by the Akhilesh Yadav government.

“Most of the points in the Congress manifesto have already been delivered by the Akhilesh government,” Kironmoy Nanda, Rajya Sabha MP and close associate of Akhilesh Yadav, told this newspaper.

Clearly hinting that the Congress will be treated as a junior partner in the alliance, Mr Nanda said, “SP is capable of getting a simple majority on its own, but we have allied with Congress to cross the 300 mark”. He made it clear that if the alliance came to power, “it has to have a CMP.”

Elections to the 403-member UP Assembly is to be held in seven phases, starting February 11. In the current UP Assembly, the SP has a strength of 224 and the Congress 28.

The Congress manifesto, released on Wednesday, focussed on youth, farmers and Dalits and virtually copied some of the welfare schemes the Akhilesh Yadav government had launched.

The Congress has promised free bicycles to girl students, grants to Scheduled Caste youth to start businesses, interest-free loans to minorities, reservation within reservation for Other Backward Classes and loan waivers to farmers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has already given effect to similar schemes, including cycles to labourers, and scholarships to girls.

Tags: akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gautam Gambhir extends financial support to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh

Gautam Gambhir has extended financial support to the former Indian boxer. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Get your facts right,’ says Wasim Akram to Waqar Younis; deletes tweet

While Wasim Akram took a dig at Waqar Younis, the former later seems to have deleted his tweet. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks 52-year-old batting record

Cheteshwar Pujara has now scored 1,605 runs in 21 innings (13 matches) in the 2016/17 season. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli crosses 1000 runs in ongoing home season

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 111 against Bangladesh on the first day in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
 

Donald Trump effect? Muslim US Olympian detained at airport

Ibtihaj said she did not know if she was held as a result of the Trump administration's travel ban but is sure the move was a result of her ethnicity. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan's bill on transgender rights copied from India

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017 was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Babar Awan as a private members' bill on January 9. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says he stopped Modi wave in 2014

Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel with Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh-led SP pushes Amar Singh to back seat in RS

Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Governor should wait for SC order on Sasikala: P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

UP Polls: SP's 'kaam bolta hai' slogan a publicity gimmick, says Adityanath

BJPleader Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Centre has nothing to do with TN's political scenario: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham