Congress to boycott Narendra Modi for entire session

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday decided to boycott the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi in Parliament during the entire Budget Session if he did not “apologise” for “insulting” former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Taking a jibe at Dr Singh, the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said that even though there were many scams during the UPA regime, the former Prime Minister managed to remain clean. “Only Dr Singh knows the art of taking shower with a raincoat,” he had said.

The Congress on Thursday held parlyes with the Left, DMK, SP and JD(U) to discuss floor strategy. Further meetings will be held when the session resumed after the break. Congress spokesp-erson, Mr Anand Sharma claimed that other Opposition parties “will join them in boycotting the Prime Minister”. The first half of the Budget Session which ended on Thursday will resume on March 9.

Proceedings were disrupted repeatedly in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday as the Opposition demanded an apology from Prime Minister for “insulting” Singh.

Defending the Prime Minister, a host of BJP ministers and leaders attacked Congress and reminded that Congress president, Mrs Sonia Gandhi had described Mr Modi as maut ka saudagar (merchant of death) and other Opposition parties has likened him (Modi) to “Hitler”.

As for fun, CPM general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Sitaram Yechury took a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister saying, “Nobody has ever called the Prime Minister a fascist or Hitler in the course of the debate. Although many of us do believe that he has those tendencies.”

JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Sharad Yadav felt that the Prime Minister, “crossed the limits of decency”.