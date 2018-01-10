With eye on polls, states told to put Amrut logo

Hyderabad: In the wake of speculation of an early general election, the Central government is trying to get as much political advantage as it can from schemes implemented in states with Central funding.

Consequently, it has issued notice to all state governments to display the Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) logo and the source of funding at all such project sites.

“It is brought to the notice of the government that at many places the logo and tagline of Amrut is not displayed by many state governments,” said the notice from Amrut director Vinay Pratap Singh.

This must be done, along with salient details of the project, including the source of funding. This information must be prominently displayed at all project sites during construction, he said.

He also said a board displaying the project details with Amrut logo and tagline should be displayed after completion of the project.

The Modi government does not want states ruled by Opposition parties to get credit and political advantage from Amrut projects which it has funded. The format of annual state budgets too has changed. There must now be a separate chapter for Centrally sponsored schemes and central funds.

The Modi government wants the people to know what schemes are implemented by it in the states and also how much money has been allocated to state governments.