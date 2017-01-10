Nation, Politics

Rahul back in India after New Year vacation, calls for Cong leaders' meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 10, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
With Rahul Gandhi back in the country, the Congress is expected to take a final call on its candidates for the Punjab polls.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday returned to the country after a brief New Year vacation and announced that he has called for a meeting with party leaders.

With Rahul Gandhi back in the country, the Congress is expected to take a final call on the list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab polls.

Gandhi left the country for London at a time when his party is trying to consolidate its position in the five states that are going to polls this year.

"I will be traveling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year," he had tweeted before going on vacation.

The Congress had unveiled its Punjab election manifesto in Delhi on Monday and is banking on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to campaign for them to woo voters.

The manifesto promised a host of freebies like farm loan waiver and free power, smartphones, doles to unemployed youth and fight against drug abuse.

Apart from Delhi, the manifesto was released in five cities including Chandigarh. Congress is clearly leaving no stone unturned for the crucial Punjab Assembly elections with pushing in three of the state’s big faces in the campaign.

While Amarinder Singh is the party face for the polls, both Dr Singh and former cricketer and former BJP man, Navjot Singh Sidhu would be zipping across punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT
