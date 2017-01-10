SP feud: Mulayam Singh extends olive branch, says Akhilesh will be CM

New Delhi/Lucknow: Amid the continuing factional feud in his party, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday appeared extending an olive branch to his rebellious son AkhileshYadav, saying he would be the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh if the party retains power.

“Akhilesh will be the next Chief Minister. Our party is completely united. There is no question of the party breaking up,” Mr Mulayam said.

The surprise statement came on a day when the factional war in the Samajwadi Party escalated with the Akhilesh camp seeking an early decision on the disputed party symbol while the embattled SP patriarch asserted that he is still the party chief.

Earlier during the day, Mr Mulayam and his confidants Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav met top Election Commission officials to claim majority support in the party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav vents ire on Ramgopal

The factional war in the Samajwadi Party escalated further on Monday with the Akhilesh camp seeking an early decision on the disputed party symbol while the embattled Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav asserted that he is still the party chief and has no differences with his son.

Parallelly, Mr Mulayam urged Rajya Sabha chairman to derecognise his cousin mr Ramgopal Yadav as leader of the party group following his expulsion from the party on Dec 30. He also urged chairman Hamid Ansari to shift Mr Ramgopal Yadav’s seat to the back benches following his expulsion.

On his part, stepping on the gas Mr Ramgopal approached the Election Commission and urged it to take an early decision on the disputed symbol “Cycle” because the nomination process for the Uttar Pradesh elections will commence from January 17.

Ramgopal was accompanied by party MPs Naresh Agarwal and Neeraj Shekhar. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was to himself lead his camp to the Commission but decided against coming to Delhi at the last moment.

Earlier, Mr Mulayam Singh and his confidants Mr Amar Singh and mr Shivpal Singh reached Nirvachan Sadan to meet top EC officials.

Though the Mulayam camp did not submit any fresh documents, it claimed that Mr Mulayam is still the SP chief and has legal claim over the party and its symbol.