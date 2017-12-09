search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu holds meet to boost party in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 3:30 am IST
Hyderabad: TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took several decision to strengthen the party in Telangana state, including holding a 70-day programme called ‘Palle Palleku Telugu Desam’ from January 18. 

The decision followed a discussion that Mr Naidu had with TS TD politbureau and central committee members, office bearers on Friday at NTR Bhavan. 

 

The meeting has charted out the first phase programmes from January 1 to May. The 70-day programme begins after party patriarch N.T. Rama Rao’s birth anniversary and ends on the party’s foundation day.

During Palle Palleku TD, Mr Naidu told the party leaders to explain to the people the development activities done by the TD government. Mr Naidu said he would conduct a video conference every Thursday from 8 am to 9 am and he would review the party affairs once a month. 

Mr Naidu asked party leaders to come to NTR Bhavan, the party headquarters, every day and be available for the people and take up agitations on public issues.

Mr Naidu said even though the TD was not in power in Telangana state for 13 years, people remembered the work done by the party government like Shamshabad airport, Metro Rail, ring road, among others. 

He said, “Ms Ivanka Trump and industrialists who visited Hyderabad recently travelled on roads laid by the TD.” 

