My speech in Parliament will cause earthquake: Rahul on demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 9, 2016, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 1:01 pm IST
Demonetisation is biggest scam in Indian history and I will expose it in the House but govt is not allowing me to speak, says Rahul.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing media in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his speech challenging the government over demonetisation is ready, but the Centre is dodging a debate and he is not being allowed to speak.

“Demonetisation is the biggest scam in Indian history. I will expose it in the House but government is not allowing me to speak.”

“If they allow me to speak in parliament, you will see what an earthquake will happen,” said Rahul Gandhi

Congress has attacked the government for plunging India into a cash crisis by banning high-denomination notes.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives speeches across the country, but fears coming to the Parliament.

"For the past one month, we have been trying to push for a debate on demonetisation. We want the government to debate with us in the House. Prime Minister Modi is giving speeches all over the country, but fears coming to the Lok Sabha. He is in the House, but not willing to sit in the Lok Sabha. Why is there so much fear?" asked Gandhi.

Gandhi described demonetisation as the biggest scam in the history of the country and warned that he would expose the real reason behind the decision taken on November 8.

"This is the biggest scam in the history of India. When I will speak, Modiji won't be able to sit in the House. I want to express the views of common people in the House and want to unravel the scam done by Narendra Modi. I will expose the real reason behind demonetisation," Gandhi added.

Gandhi said, "Layoffs are happening, farmers are dying because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial expertise. It is not a bold decision, it's foolish."

The government and opposition are trying for a debate on note ban, but differences have left the Parliament paralysed for weeks.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of levelling baseless allegations against the government to grab headlines, BJP on Thursday dared him to speak on demonetization in Parliament.

As both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced a complete washout, President Pranab Mukherjee in a stinging attack Thursday said the House is not a place for dharna and disruption which amounts to “gagging of majority” by the minority.

Opposition members protesting in the Lok Sabha over the demonetisation issue were on Thursday warned of strict action if they attempted to disturb any member who has been called to speak by the Chair.

Himself a veteran Parliamentarian before he became the President, Mukherjee told MPs that they are meant to discuss and transact business and not to disrupt.

“Disruption is totally unacceptable in Parliamentary system. People send representatives to speak and not to sit on dharna and not to create any trouble on the floor,” he said.

“Disruption means you are hurt, you are gagging majority. Majority never participates in this disruption. Only minority comes to the well, shouts slogans, stops the proceedings and creates a situation in which the Chair has no option but to adjourn the House. This is totally unacceptable,” Mukherjee said.

The comments of the President came in the midst of Parliamentary logjam for over a fortnight over the issue of demonetisation.

Noting that Parliament is in session for only a few weeks in a year he said, “For demonstration, you can choose any other places. But for God’s sake, do your job. You are meant to transact business. You are meant to devote your time for exercising the authority of members, particularly Lok Sabha members over money and finance.”

“Fact remains that this (disruption) has become a practice which should not be acceptable at all. Whatever be the differences, we have the opportunity, to speak our mind, to speak freely and no court can interfere in what I say on the floor of the House,” he said.

