Even he knows how good he is: Centre's jibe at Rahul's 'earthquake' remark

ANI
Published Dec 9, 2016, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2016, 6:11 pm IST
Earthquake effect is seen more in the Congress party rather than in others, she quipped.
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Replying to the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's comment that if he speaks on demonetisation, then an 'earthquake' will occur, two central ministers said he was over estimating his debating skills.

"Rahul is overestimating his debating skills. Even he knows how good he is in front of the people. As parliament is the platform of debate and discussion, I welcome him to come forth," Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani said.

"Earthquake effect is seen more in the Congress party rather than in others. Many veteran politicians and even the President have asked for a discussion on demonetisation," she said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is open for a debate, but the opposition is only running away from it by putting unnecessary excuses.

"From the first day itself, we have been saying that the government is open for a debate on demonetisation. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress are running away from a discussion by putting up unnecessary excuses," he said.

Rijiju said here that the Congress party does not have the courage to face a discussion as the Centre has logic and reasoning behind every decision which it has made since November 8.

"In the Lok Sabha the debate has already started, but the opposition started running away from the debate. The Congress party has looted the country for so long. Now, the government has announced this landmark move, but the Congress party does not have the courage to face the debate. We have the logic and reasoning for the discussion. The Congress has failed in front of the nation," he added.

Replying to Rahul Gandhi's charge that demonetisation is the biggest scam in the history of India, Rijiju said, "It is unbecoming of the Congress to lecture us on scams, because the grand old party has looted the country for so long."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today that if he is allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha on the issue of demonetisation, it has the potential to cause an "earthquake."

"The government is running from a debate. If they allow me to speak, then you will see what an earthquake will come," said the Congress vice president.

The Congress and other opposition parties have vociferously and relentlessly been criticising the November 8 scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes. The note ban, or demonetisation, has caused a severe cash crunch, with farmers and poor bearing the brunt of the shortage of new notes.

