Sonia changes Mahila Congress president, Madhya Pradesh in-charges

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed new All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) President and a new team to look after party affairs in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Sushmita Dev as AIMC President.

In a press statement, Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi said that Sonia Gandhi has approved the name Sushmita Dev, as the President of AIMC with immediate effect in place of Shobha Oza.

"The party appreciates the work and contribution of the outgoing President," said the Press statement.

Sonia has also changed in-charges of Madhya Pradesh.

AICC General Secretary Deepak Babaria, and AICC Secretaries Zubair Khan and Sanjay Kapoor have been given the charge to look after party affairs in Madhya Pradesh.

"Mohan Prakash and Rakesh Kalia have been relieved of their responsibility as General Secretary and Secretary, AICC In-charge of Madhya Pradesh respectively," said Janardan Dwivedi.

It further said that the party appreciated the work and contribution of everybody.

Tags: all india mahila congress, sonia gandhi, sushmita dev
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




