Nation, Politics

Video: Congress MLA incites mob to burn down MP police station

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
As Khatik repeatedly incites the mob, a police official is seen requesting the MLA to calm down.
Congress' Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik (centre) seen encouraging protesters to light the police station on fire. (Photo: Twitter | @TajinderBagga)
 Congress' Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik (centre) seen encouraging protesters to light the police station on fire. (Photo: Twitter | @TajinderBagga)

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera purportedly inciting party workers and farmers to burn down a police station here.

Congress' Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala Khatik is seen in the video repeatedly inciting the party workers and farmers accompanying her to burn down the nearby police station.

As Khatik repeatedly incites the mob, a police official is seen requesting the MLA to calm down.

It is pertinent to mention here that the video has surfaced three days after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur, where a curfew has been imposed.

Chaos ensued when Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried to reach Mandsaur at any cost. He was detained and later released.

The video is going to further cement the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation that the "Congress is instigating farmers for political gains".

Tags: bharatiya janata party, mp farmers protest, shakuntala khatik, farmer loan waiver
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Shivapuri

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian who climbed Everest for record breaking 6 times honoured in Nepal

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, a Padma Shri recipient who hails from Uttarakhand, was honoured (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gaming for an hour everyday can help men last longer in bed

The study doesn't explain the exact reason (Photo: AFP)
 

President launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 

Jodhpur residents use cars for waste disposal

Jodhpur was ranked 209 in the country for cleanliness, they are not leaving any stone unturned to keep their city clean. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Monsoon hack: Top 5 ways to protect your smartphone against water

(Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Priyanka’s production house to enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. SLB has directed PeeCee in his hit period drama 'Bajirao Mastani', where she played the role of Kashibai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)

Sonia may resign as Cong President in Oct, Rahul’s elevation not discussed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham