Nation, Politics

MP CM to fast indefinitely from tomorrow, hear farmer's grievances

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
The CM said the state will bring in a loan-settlement scheme for farmers who defaulted on loan repayments.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Photo: PTI)
 MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(Photo: PTI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Facing heat over farmers' agitation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he will sit on a fast on Saturday at the Dussehra Maidan in the state capital and hear the grievances of the cultivators.

The chief minister said the state government will bring in a loan-settlement scheme for farmers who defaulted on the repayment of their loans.

There are 25 per cent farmers across MP who have failed repay their loans, he said.

"I will sit on a fast in the open and run my government so that farmers can approach me for discussion," Chouhan told a press meet.

Chouhan, who appealed for peace, said the government will deal sternly with anti-social elements who are resorting to violence amid the farmers' agitation.

He said the government has constituted a Rs 1,000 crore price stabilisation fund to help farmers secure a better price for their crops.

Also, an Agricultural Cost and Marketing Commission will be set up by the state government to ensure better prices for farm produce visa vis the crop cost, Chouhan said.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh are protesting since June 1, seeking loan waiver and higher prices for the farm produce among other things amid widespread violence including several incidents of arson.

On June 6, five protesters were killed in police firing in Mandsaur district, the epicentre of the agitation.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, mandsaur violence, mp farmers protest, farmer loan waiver
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Related Stories

Another farmer dies at violence hit Mandsaur in MP. (Photo: File | Representation)

Farmer allegedly beaten up by cops dies in violence-hit Mandsaur

However, police said the circumstances of his death were unclear and they were investigating the matter.
09 Jun 2017 2:49 PM
Police arrests 56 people, detain 102 for violence in Mandsaur. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mandsaur: 56 arrested, 102 detained for violence during farmers’ agitation

Police arrested 22 for arson and other offences related to violence, 34 nabbed for defying prohibitory orders.
09 Jun 2017 11:29 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese Prez Xi tells Modi he saw 'Dangal', praises Indian films

The two leaders who met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) also discussed economic and defence issues, including the vexed subject of terrorism and how it can be effectively tackled. (Photo: AP)
 

Fake whisky can now be detected using new artificial tongue

Current techniques use mass spectroscopy to identify the chemical composition of a whisky (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian who climbed Everest for record breaking 6 times honoured in Nepal

Love Raj Singh Dharmashaktu, a Padma Shri recipient who hails from Uttarakhand, was honoured (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gaming for an hour everyday can help men last longer in bed

The study doesn't explain the exact reason (Photo: AFP)
 

President launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: File)
 

Jodhpur residents use cars for waste disposal

Jodhpur was ranked 209 in the country for cleanliness, they are not leaving any stone unturned to keep their city clean. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)

Sonia may resign as Cong President in Oct, Rahul’s elevation not discussed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham