Govt working to improve financial condition, double income of farmers: Rajnath

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
He said inflation was skyrocketing during the Congress-led UPA government rule of 10 years before the BJP came to power in 2014.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Jaipur: Amid the violent farmer protests in some states, including BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government is working to improve their financial condition and double their income by 2022.

Addressing a public meeting in Dudu town in the district, he said that the Congress ruled the nation for most of the period since Independence but BJP governments have carried out remarkable work.

He said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government worked in the the direction of making India an economic power and managed to "successfully contained" inflation.

Singh said that former prime minister Vajpayee took forward the 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan’.

On the same lines, the Modi government is now working to further enhance and improve the situation of farmers, he said.

"The farmer community is the largest in the population of country. The farmer is the biggest producer and the biggest consumer. If the farmer is wealthy, the country's economy will improve. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to focus on doubling the income of farmers by 2022," Singh said.

He said the farmers today need not wait in queues for urea whose rate has also came down.

The home minister also highlighted the government's schemes and programmes and said that the government will not break the trust of people.

Some politicians created a trust deficit between people and their representatives by not delivering on their promises but "we will not let this crisis happen".

The BJP-led governments in the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are grappling with violent protests by farmers who are demanding loan-waiver and better prices for their produce.

Tags: rajnath singh, bharatiya janata party, mp farmers protest, farmer loan waiver
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

