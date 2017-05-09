TS, AP officials lock horns over AP, Telangana Bhavan

Officials from Telangana and AP come to blows after AP staff broke the lock of a Residence Commissioner quarters at Telangana/AP Bhavan in New Delhi despite Telangana officials staking claim on it by pasting a notice on the door. (Photo: D.Kamraj)

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed for over an hour at AP/ Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday morning with officials of both states complaining against each other over keeping control of the one of the residential commissioners’ quarters.

After noticing that the residential quarter was being used by AP officials as a dormitory and being allotted to outsiders, Telangana officials locked the quarter and pasted a notice that it belonged to the Telangana government.

Soon after, Andhra Pradesh officials broke the locks, creating a tense atmosphere. Staff working in both bhavans reached the spot and made allegations and counter-allegations.

Telangana official T. Rammohan said the 42:52 ratio decided by the Central government in the allotment of buildings and structures among both states was not being followed by Andhra Pradesh officials.

The TS official claimed that AP had reduced the ratio to 36:64 by occupying more quarters.

He added that since the quarter was located near Sabari Block allotted to TS where the Governor and Chief Minister used to stay, this would pose a security problem as long as the quarter is used as a dormitory by AP.

However, AP Bhavan official A. Suryanarayana said the resident commissioner’s quarter has been with AP for quite a few years and that the Centre did not allot this to TS. Both officials have lodged a complaint with their respective resident commissioners.