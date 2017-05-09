Telangana: Congress to expose 3 years of TRS misrule

Hyderabad: The main Opposition party in TS, the Congress will soon be coming out with a charge-sheet against the “misrule” of the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government as the Telugu Rashtra Samiti prepares to celebrate its three years in office on June 2.

The Congress plans a mammoth public meeting, at a yet-to-be-finalised venue, on June 2 to expose the “misrule” of the TRS government in the last three years.

Congress leaders will list out the various failures of the government, especially the failure of the TRS to implement its election manifesto.

However, the party is taking care not to project its public meeting as a show of strength in terms of mobilising the masses from across the state in a bid to match the recent TRS’ public meeting in Warangal that was attended by a few lakh people.

“Our public meeting will not be a show of strength, but a display of the Congress intent to take on the TRS ahead of the 2019 general elections. However, there will be a representation from every mandal of the state at our public meeting,” TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy told DC.

It is most likely that AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi will participate in the meeting as a special guest. When Mr Reddy met Mr Gandhi recently, he promised to attend the meeting.

Incidentally, the Congress public meeting will be held after BJP national president Amit Shah’s tour of Telangana scheduled for the last week of May. Mr Reddy said that the TPCC will be bringing out a brochure-cum-chargesheet on ‘promises and failures’ of the three year TRS rule in the meeting. He said the party expects about one lakh people to attend the public meeting.