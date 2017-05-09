Akhilesh should step down from his post, says Aparna Yadav

Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has now created a stir by asking SP president Akhilesh Yadav to step down from his post.

Aparna’s statement is likely to further intensify the ongoing family feud in the Samajwadi Party.

Aparna said at a function organised by a media house that “Akhilesh bhaiyya is known to keep his word. He should now keep his word and return the post of party president to Netaji (Mulayam).”

She also said that regional parties tend to function like “Hitler-one man show” where no dissent is allowed or accepted. She also had words of praise for the Yogi Adityanath government. “This is not a one-man show and all decisions are taken after proper consultation which is how things should happen in politics. Yogi Adityanath entered politics at the age of 25 and has won five elections. We should respect him,” she said.

This is not the first time that Aparna Yadav has praised the BJP leaders. Earlier, she created a stir in her own party when she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivpal men expelled

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went on an expulsion spree on Sunday. He expelled a host of district-level leaders but the most prominent among them were two Shivpal loyalists — Mohd Shahid and Deepak Misra. Both were party spokespersons and the most visible faces of the party on TV channels in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Shahid said he was never a member of the “so-called Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh.”