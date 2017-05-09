Nation, Politics

Akhilesh should step down from his post, says Aparna Yadav

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Aparna’s statement is likely to further intensify the ongoing family feud in the Samajwadi Party.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has now created a stir by asking SP president Akhilesh Yadav to step down from his post.

Aparna’s statement is likely to further intensify the ongoing family feud in the Samajwadi Party.

Aparna said at a function organised by a media house that “Akhilesh bhaiyya is known to keep his word. He should now keep his word and return the post of party president to Netaji (Mulayam).”

She also said that regional parties tend to function like “Hitler-one man show” where no dissent is allowed or accepted. She also had words of praise for the Yogi Adityanath government. “This is not a one-man show and all decisions are taken after proper consultation which is how things should happen in politics. Yogi Adityanath entered politics at the age of 25 and has won five elections. We should respect him,” she said.

This is not the first time that Aparna Yadav has praised the BJP leaders. Earlier, she created a stir in her own party when she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivpal men expelled
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav went on an expulsion spree on Sunday. He expelled a host of district-level leaders but the most prominent among them were two Shivpal loyalists — Mohd Shahid and Deepak Misra. Both were party spokespersons and the most visible faces of the party on TV channels in Uttar Pradesh. Mr Shahid said he was never a member of the “so-called Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh.”

Tags: mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor was snapped as he practised for a football match against officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a wing of the Central Armed Police Forces, that is set to take place on Tuesday. Dino Morea, Bunty Walia among others were also snapped in Bandra on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor preps for football match against cops along with other celebs
The Dadasaheb Film Foundation Awards were held in Mumbai on Sunday and Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta and Prem Chopra were among the winners at the event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dadasheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards: Bollywood stars get felicitated
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan out for a film on Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan take kids out for movie
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana entertained audiences with their singing at a special concert held to promote their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann enthrall audiences with their singing skills at concert
'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors remove 800-gm tumour from Afghan toddler's chest

During the six-hours-long surgery, the doctors removed the entire tumour which was stuck to the back bone and interior ribs and lungs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Pornstar mauled by shark while shooting underwater

Molly Cavalli got into the water to shoot for a film ‘Shark Cage’ for adult entertainment company Camsoda. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Bengaluru Police sends witty road safety messages through Game of Thrones references

The tweets use popular dialogues by different Game of Thrones characters to send apt messages about road safety. (Photo: Twitter/BengaluruCityPolice)
 

Here's what happens to people when they stop having sex

Low mood and falling libido are only the beginning (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal fines solo Everest climber without permit USD 22,000

Mount Everest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

KRK calls Virat Kohli ‘monkey’, takes a dig at MS Dhoni on Twitter

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's poor form has attracted some criticism from Kamaal R Khan. (Photo: PTI/ KRK Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh expels five SP men, including Shivpal loyalists

Akhilesh Yadav also expelled Deepak Mishra, a Shivpal loyalist. (Photo: PTI)

'TN mining baron Sekhar Reddy paid officials Rs 400 crores': report

The Income Tax department had recovered a huge amount of cash in December, from properties belonging to Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Graft charge against Arvind Kejriwal unites warring AAP factions

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Fund probe: B'luru court orders BSY, Ananth Kumar to give voice samples

Tension was palpable between state unit president BS Yeddyurappa and leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, K S Eshwarappa on the long awaited inaugural day of the state executive of BJP on Saturday.

Q&A with B N Bhanuprakash, BJP leader: ‘Why can’t KSE attend Rayanna rally’

BJP leaders V. Srinivas Prasad, Jagadish Shettar, Muralidhar Rao, B.S. Yeddyurappa, H.N. Ananth Kumar, D.V.Sadananda Gowda and K.S. Eshwarappa at the state unit’s executive committee meeting in Mysuru on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham