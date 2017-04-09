Nation, Politics

RK Nagar bypoll cancelled by EC after cash-for-votes scandal hits TN govt

The bypoll was necessitate following the demise of J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.
Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha along with TN chief electoral officer, Rajesh Lakhoni, and district election officer D. Karthikeyan arriving at Corporation Model school at RK Nagar. (Photo: DC)
 Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha along with TN chief electoral officer, Rajesh Lakhoni, and district election officer D. Karthikeyan arriving at Corporation Model school at RK Nagar. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to cancel the bypoll to the R K Nagar Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu following reports that money was used to influence voters.

After several rounds of meeting with election officials of the state, the poll panel is learnt to have made up its mind on cancelling the bypoll. However, no request has yet been made to the state governor to rescind the bypoll.

Sleuths of the Income Tax Investigation wing conducted searches in properties and offices belonging to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Friday across Tamil Nadu. The searches on premises of an associate of Vijayabaskar has revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution to voters" in R K Nagar Assembly constituency which goes to poll on April 12. The bypoll was necessitate following the demise of J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

