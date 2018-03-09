search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu CM, Dy CM flay Raja, say they will not allow violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Post BJP leader’s Facebook post about Periyar statue.
A group of protesters belonging to CPI(M) burns an effigy of BJP national secretary H. Raja at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday. (Photo:DC)
 A group of protesters belonging to CPI(M) burns an effigy of BJP national secretary H. Raja at Valluvar Kottam on Thursday. (Photo:DC)

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his Deputy O. Panneerselvam lashed out at BJP national secretary H Raja for his comment on social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramaswamy’s statues which triggered a storm in Tamil Nadu, saying the intentions of those attempting to create confusion and benefit out of it will never fructify. The state government, which is dispensing Amma’s (late CM J. Jayalalithaa) rule will never give scope for outbreak of violence.

“The thoughts of those who try to create confusion and benefit from it, in Tamil Nadu which is a role model for all the States, will never succeed,” Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam, who are coordinators of the ruling AIADMK, said on Thursday. They said none should forget that Periyar is part of the AIADMK, which is like a banyan tree. “Nobody should every dream that Amma’s government will allow any kind of violence in the State,” they said.

 

“The hearts of Tamil Nadu people are wounded and the hearts of people adoring Periyar are broken,” (by Raja’s comment), they further said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have spoken against disrespecting the statues of leaders, they recalled and warned “people of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK are not prepared to accept any insult to Periyar. We are followers of Periyar.”

Mr  Panneerselvam, described Raja’s claim that his comment on a social media post was uploaded by his administrator as “ridiculous and unacceptable.” Hailing the rationalist leader as a great revolutionary, they said Raja should tender a “public apology.”

In a joint statement, Mr Palaniswami and Mr Pannerselvam said as Raja’s remark amounted to slighting the rationalist leader, entire Tamil Nadu was on the boil. Stating that some were looking at Periyar as only an atheist, the AIADMK leaders said Tamil society did not do so as the late leader slogged for a societal renaissance, and for the uplift of the oppressed people. Tamil Nadu continued to be a haven of peace even when some states witnessed communal strife was due to the leader’s reformist, egalitarian ideology, they said.

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswami, h raja, statues
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Huawei adopts to iPhone X notch with its Huawei P20 series

Huawei P20 Lite (Photo: Evan Blass).
 

Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: Orangutan caught on camera smoking cigarette in Indonesia zoo

This not the first that a zoo orangutan has been caught sneaking a smoke in Indonesia (Photo: Facebook)
 

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

Sridevi in a still from 'Chandni.'
 

Prince Charles appoints Indian-origin steel tycoon as Industrial Cadets envoy

‘Gupta is doing so much to apply real imagination, innovative thinking and sustainable rejuvenation to our nation’s heavy industries,’ said the 68-year-old Prince of Wales. (Photo: File)
 

Coca Cola to launch alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola's new drink is said to be a twist on Japan's popular Chu-Hi alcopop beverage. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Miffed JD(S) will still keep backing Congress

JD(S) state president and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy participates in a road show at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday

Bengaluru: Will Ashok Kheny’s induction cost Congress its Mayor?

Ashok Kheny with Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and KPCC chief G. Parameshwar on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Congress sought backing in bypolls: hDK

Karnataka JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham