Blow to Siddaramaiah, Cabinet split on Lingayat religion tag

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar and Kannada Development Authority chairman Prof S.G Siddaramaiah among others with the proposed new Kannada Flag in Bengaluru on Thursday — DC

BENGALURU: The state government’s move to woo the Lingayats on the question of separate religion tag for the latter came a cropper with a sharp divide within the cabinet coming in the way of a formal recommendation to the Union government on the controversial issue on Thursday.

A consensus eluded the cabinet though the issue was discussed for more than three hours. During a meeting of the cabinet, two ministers-Eshwar Khandre and S.S. Mallikarjun-not only stuck to their original stand of opposing such a move but also wondered how the cabinet could take a stand on this important issue without an opportunity for the ministers to read the report submitted by the seven member panel headed by Justice Nagamohan Das which dealt with the question of separate religion tag for Lingayats. The ministers urged CM not to take any hasty decision while other ministers — M.B. Patil, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Vinay Kulkarni and Basavaraj Rayareddy backed the CM.

Law minister T.B. Jayachandra said the cabinet decided to defer a decision on recommending the issue of separate religion tag for Lingayats to the next meeting on March 14.

... but with new Kannada flag, he may score, after all

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah succeeded with his game plan to augment pro-Kannada sentiment ahead of Assembly polls by unveiling a new flag for the state on Thursday. The state tricolor-yellow, white and red-was supported by Kannada activists with Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, the lone voice of dissent, objecting to inclusion of the white panel, and the speed of the decision.

The CM said the state government would approach Union government for formal approval of the new flag.