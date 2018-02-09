search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: JD(S) cosies up to BSP, 20 seats for Mayawati’s party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 9, 2018, 3:45 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2018, 4:28 am IST
The BSP will contest 20 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts.
JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, son H.D. Kumaraswamy and BSP supremo Mayawati in a file photograph
 JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, son H.D. Kumaraswamy and BSP supremo Mayawati in a file photograph

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (S) on Thursday entered into a poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP)  for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections. 

National General Secretary of BSP, Satish Chandra Misra and National Secretary General of JD(S), Danish Ali announced this at a joint press conference held in New Delhi. The BSP will contest 20 Assembly seats spread across 14 districts.

 

The 20 seats which the BSP will contest include Chamarajnagar, Gundlupet, Kollegal (SC), Anekal, Nippani, Chikkodi-Sadalaga, Raibag (SC) Honnali, Bidar North, Chittapur (SC), Kalaburgi Rural (SC), Vijayanagar, Bagalkote city, Karkala, Hubbali-Dharwad (East-SC), Byadagi, Shirahatti (SC), Gadag, Babaleshwara, Sullya (SC). Mr Ali and Mr Misra said BSP chief, Mayawati would jointly campaign with JD(S) supremo and former PM, H.D. Deve Gowda.

It is not clear whether the the alliance was struck to divide the Congress' Dalit votes. Both parties chose the national capital to make their announcement.

Sources in the JD(S) and a few Dalit leaders felt this might end up being a 'zero sum game'. "In the seats given to the BSP, the JD (S) is not a strong force therefore, it would be difficult to say if the JD (S) would really be of any help to the BSP in their attempt to win these seats. Considering the JD (S) voters' hostility towards Dalits in many constituencies in south Karnataka, it would be a challenge for JD(S) to transfer the Vokkaligas votes to BSP," sources said.

A Dalit leader felt that after the 2004 assembly elections, the BSP failed to make a dent in the Dalit votes of the two national parties. "Perhaps in places like Kollegal where the BSP is strong, it can help JD (S) to split the community votes. Otherwise, considering the vote share that the BSP got in the 2013 assembly elections, it would be difficult to say whether it would help the JD (S) in a big way," the leader said.

Tags: bahujan samaj party (bsp), janata dal (s), elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

British scientists are set to transform prostate cancer care

New drug could help 3,000 prostate cancer patients. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Thai man wins Rs 8 crore lottery, shoots himself after ticket goes missing

What happened to the tickets is still unclear as it isn’t known if someone else came forward to claim the money (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wanted man trolls police in comments on post asking for help to find him

Meanwhile others lauded Dean for witty comments and trolled authorities for spelling mistakes (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cops involved in 45-minute standoff with tiger realise it's a stuffed toy

They also mentioned that it was a false call made with genuine good intent and not a prank (Photo: Facebook)
 

15-year-old garbage-collecting cart inventor from UP is going places

Sikanto Mandal has invented a unique garbage-collecting cart that has gained a lot of attention. (Photo Credit: Facebook / Sikanto Mandal)
 

IIT-Bombay clarifies it has not banned non-veg food, PETA asks, why not?

The letter, addressed to Devang V Khakhar, Director, IIT Bombay says that there are some 77 billion land animals that are farmed a year. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Cabinet to discuss pay panel report

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Hassan feud spills into Assembly

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clears air, no math takeover now

Opposition leader Jagadish Shettar speaks during the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. BJP leader R. Ashok is also seen

Karnataka: Minister Vinay Kulkarni’s dark humour plays into BJP’s hands

BJP minister C T Ravi

Rajinikanth: Will decide on LS polls at appropriate time

The actor’s “system is incorrect” in the state comment made in May last year led to wide spread speculationabout his political entry that was expected for decades. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham