What were you wearing during Guj riots: Owaisi to Modi on ‘raincoat’ row

ANI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Modi’s role in the 2002 Gulbarg Society massacre.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)
 AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘raincoat’ remark on his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh and questioned the former’s role in the 2002 Gulbarg Society massacre when he was Gujarat’s chief minister.

Read: Only Manmohan Singh knows art of bathing with raincoat on: Modi in RS

Owaisi took to his twitter handle to condemn the Prime Minister for his comment. “If ex PM MMS was wearing raincoat in Bathroom may I ask PM Modi what where you wearing CM Gujarat when Ehsan Jafri & others where butchered (sic),” Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi_Tweet

An outraged Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha when Prime Minister Modi trained guns on Singh, accusing him of letting corruption run free under his nose but managing to steer clear of any charges.

“Dr. Manhmohan has played a significant role in the economic system of India. But during the most corrupt regime in the nation, there was not a single corruption charge against him. This art of taking bath wearing a raincoat must be learnt from Manmohan Singh,” the Prime Minister said, setting off cries of outrage by the Congress.

However, the former prime minister maintained his trademark calm and simply chose not to respond to questions over the Prime Minister’s statement.

