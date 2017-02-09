 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli, Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Bangladesh Test: India to bat first in Hyderabad
 
'India had a Donald Trump in the form of Narendra Modi' 2 years ago, jibes Rahul

Farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, says Rahul.
Bulandshahr: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, that the United States elected Donald Trump as President, but India had a "Trump" in the form of Narendra Modi two-and-a-half years ago.

Addressing an election rally at the Government Polytechnic Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr yesterday, he also raked up the Prime Minister's decision to ban 500-and 1,000-rupee notes, saying all sections of society suffered losses due to the Centre's demonetisation move.

"The United States of America had recently elected Donald Trump in the seat, but India had a Trump in the form of (Narendra) Modi two-and-a-half years ago," he said.

Claiming that farmers were unable to buy fertilisers, seeds for potato sowing due to demonetisation, he alleged that many people died in the long queues to get their currency notes exchanged "but the government at the Centre never bothered to make any ex-gratia payment to the persons who suffered."

The Congress leader said that in order to encourage artisan and small manufacturers, items made from any particular town across India, the item should bear the name of that town. Elaborating on it, he said, ceramic items made by Khurja potteries should carry the mark 'Made in Khurja' instead of 'Made in India'.

