AIADMK MLAs not under detention, 'free to move around': TN govt to HC

AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala greets the party workers at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday. (Photo: N. Sampath)

Chennai: Madras High Court on Thursday declined a plea for an urgent hearing of Habeas Corpus petitions which alleged illegal detention of 130-odd ruling AIADMK MLAs, after the Tamil Nadu government said the legislators were staying at the MLAs' Hostel and "free to move around".

A bench comprising Justice M Jaichandren and Justice T Mathivanan rejected the plea after the Additional Public Prosecutor, appearing for the government, informed that the MLAs who attended the AIADMK Legislature Party meeting were staying in the MLAs' Hostel here and free to move around.

Petitioners social activist Traffic Ramaswamy and PMK functionary K Balu, who alleged that the MLAs were under illegal detention, sought urgent hearing at 2.30 pm of their HCPs seeking to set at liberty the legislators.

The bench sought to know the need for urgent hearing when a categorical submission has been made that the MLAs were staying in MLAs' Hostel.

They would hear the matter if it was brought before them in normal course, the Judges said.

Besides, if the petitioners were still of the view that the MLAs were under detention, they could file a PIL, they added.

Earlier, Ramaswamy in his submission alleged that 130-odd

AIADMK MLAs, who elected party General Secretary V K Sasikala as the Legislature Party leader recently, were under detention and sought a direction to set them at liberty.

Balu said AIADMK MLA R T Ramachandran of Kunnam constituency in Ariyalur District, had gone missing since attending a party meeting a couple of days ago. He claimed the MLA was not accessible by phone also.

Both urged the bench to take up their Habeas Corpus petitions for release of the MLAs as urgent matter.

Responding to this, the Additional Public Prosecutor denied any unlawful custody of the MLAs.

He submitted that all the party MLAs were in their accommodation at the MLAs' Hostel in the city and they were absolutely free to move around.