search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Aiyar 'habitual offender', insulted many leaders like Jayalalithaa: Amar Singh

ANI
Published Dec 8, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2017, 1:16 pm IST
Singh is commenting on Aiyar's statement against Narendra Modi, where he calls the Prime Minister a ‘neech aadmi’.
‘I too have had a sour experience with him,’ Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh says. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘I too have had a sour experience with him,’ Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh says. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Friday lashed out at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's for his 'neech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while adding that the Congress veteran has insulted many politicians in the past including, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Union Minister Uma Bharti.

Singh while speaking with ANI on Friday recalled an incident when he had a tiff with Aiyar.

 

"Iss desh ke anek neta Mani peedit hain, iss mein Uma Bharti ji, late Jayalalithaa ji aur tamaam bade bade naam hain. Mai swayam bhi Mani peedit hoon (In this country many people have been troubled by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Aiyar has insulted many influential people like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. I too have had a sour experience with him ".

"Gujral saab (Satish Gujral, brother of former PM IK Gujral) ke niwaas par ek bhoj tha; madhyapaan karke, nashe mein choor madmast aadhe ghante itni kroor baatein wo kar rahe the ki humari aur unki ek etihaisik jhadap hui (Once there was dinner at Satish Gujaral's house, after consuming alcohol he was saying such things that I had a historic argument with him," he added.

Singh further said at a time when he had an argument with Aiyar, he gave him a befitting reply. "The tiff between me and Aiyar became famous across the country," he added.

On Thursday, Mani Shankar took the country to shock after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "neech aadmi".

However, Aiyar later clarified that the 'neech gaffe' happened due to his poor understanding of Hindi language.

Soon after his remark, the Congress suspended him from the primary membership of the party and also issued a show cause notice to him.

Tags: narendra modi, jayalalithaa, neech aadmi, mani shankar aiyar, uma bharti, amar singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Christmas tree brows are the must have festive trend this season

Christmas tree brows are the hottest new fashion trend taking the internet by storm. (Photo: Instagram/ taytay_xx)
 

20 most valuable books that could make someone very rich

An antique book expert shares his list of the 20 most valuable books that could fetch up to £50,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Epson WorkForce WF-100 review: Executive printing on the go

On a full charge, Epson claims that it can deliver up to 50 colour pages and 100 black and white pages before you need to hunt for the power socket.
 

Thrashing around in bed sign of Parkinson's, dementia: Study

Warning sign of dementia could be thrasing in bed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bill Gates reveals the must read books of 2017

Gates has established himself as an influential book reviewer with his blog Gates Notes.
 

LGBTIQ wedding season for Australia: Rush of ceremonies after law passed

Gay couples who have already married overseas will have their unions officially recognised from Saturday, when the bill comes into full effect. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Aiyar 'neech' remark, suspension from Congress strategic game, says Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' attack at the Prime Minister was deliberate casteist statement.

Backwardness of RK Nagar due to Dravidian parties: BJP

Through the poll campaign in the R. K. Nagar by-poll is yet to intensify, the saffron party appears to contend that the contest is between corrupt and dynastic politics on one side and the corruption-free governance symbolised by the BJP, on the other. (Representational Image)

EPS, OPS launch AIADMK campaign in RK Nagar

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam campaign for AIADMK candidate Madusudhanan in RK Nagar, on Thursday.(Photo: DC)

Not just Congress, even BJP doors open for B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmed Khan and other legislators were assured of party tickets when they met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in August. (Photo: KPN)

Gujarat polls: CM Rupani to face stiff battle on BJP ‘safe’ Rajkot-West seat

The constituency goes to polls on December 9 in the first phase of the high-stakes Gujarat elections. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham