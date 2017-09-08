Nation, Politics

Telangana BJP president says TRS balloon will burst soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2017, 2:24 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 2:46 am IST
Dr Laxman said the TRS was the Telugu Desam unit in Telangana state with a “mix of yellow (TD) and pink (TRS) colours.
Dr K. Laxman
Hyderabad: State BJP president Dr K. Laxman said on Thursday that the BJP was poised to win the 2019 election. He said the “ruling TRS balloon would burst soon” and several ruling party MPs and MLAs would be more than ready to join BJP.

Dr Laxman was speaking at Appampalli in Mahbubnagar district at the conclusion of his week long yatra that was primarily meant to demand that the state government celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 as an official event.

Dr Laxman said the TRS was the Telugu Desam unit in Telangana state with a “mix of yellow (TD) and pink (TRS) colours.” Dr Laxman said that the TRS would face a major crisis on account of its anti-people policies and programmes.

He said the main opposition party, the Cong-ress which is not growing in popularity anywhere in the country because of its failure in living up to people's expectations, is also betraying the people of the state.

Dr Laxman said that BJP demand for official celebrations of Libera-tion Day was something that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had sought when in the opposition. “TRS leaders have started ridiculing the BJP at the behest of the MIM, with whose help the TRS is sailing through,” Dr Laxman said.

Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), dr k. laxman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




