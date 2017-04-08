Video: Yeddyurappa caught on camera bribing ahead of Karnataka bypolls

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa has been caught on camera handing over money to a woman in Chamrajnagar district, about 150 km from the capital Bengaluru, ahead of the by polls in the state.

According to a report in NDTV, Yeddyurappa was caught on the video handing over a bundle of Rs 2,000 notes to the woman.

The Congress has called on the Election Commission to show no mercy to Yeddyurappa after he was slapped with charges of distributing money ahead of Karnataka by-polls.

Congress leader V. Hanumanta Rao alleged that the former Chief Minister and current BJP president has been caught red handed while giving bribes to the family of the deceased farmer who committed suicide ahead of the by-polls.

He further said that on one hand the BJP party claims to eradicate corruption, and on other hand its party member has been bribing people ahead of the polls.

The Congress leader also claimed that this kind of activity amid the by-polls in the state is violation of the Election Code and demanded the poll panel to take serious actions against the Yedyurappa.

Earlier in the day, the Congress filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India against Yeddyurappa.

The complaint was also filed against BJP leader M. P. Renukacharya ahead of the Gundlupet by-polls.

As per the complaint filed by the Congress Party, Yeddyurappa has distributed around Rs. one lakh and Renukacharya has distributed Rs. five lakh in the Gundlupet constituency which amount to bribery and corrupt practices.

The by-poll in Gundlupet is scheduled to be held on April 9 and the results will be declared on April 13.