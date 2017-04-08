India, Bangladesh sign 22 pacts; Modi assures early solution to Teesta issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the joint media briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: PIB)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured Bangladesh of an "early solution" to the emotive Teesta water sharing issue, a pact on which has remained elusive for nearly seven years.

The two sides inked 22 pacts in key areas of defence and civil nuclear cooperation after "productive" talks between Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Modi held extensive discussions with Hasina on ways to strengthen ties between the two countries after which he announced a line of concessional credit of USD 4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

Announcing an additional line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies, Modi said it will be driven by the requirement of that country.

However, the much-delayed pact on Teesta water sharing remained elusive for the two sides. Stressing that the deal was "important" for India-Bangladesh ties, Modi assured India's commitment to the issue.

He said an "early solution can and will be found" to the Teesta water sharing issue.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's visit to Bangladesh in September, 2011 but was postponed at the last minute due to objections by West Benagl Chief Minister Banerjee.

Teesta water is crucial for Bangladesh especially in the leanest period from December to March when the water flow often temporarily comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.