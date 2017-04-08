RK Nagar bypoll: No cakewalk for DMK as TTV pulls many tricks out of his hat

Chennai: Despite the absence of charismatic leader J. Jayalalithaa and the magic 'two leaves' symbol, the RK Nagar bypoll may not be a cakewalk for principal opposition DMK, as AIADMK (Amma) candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran is surprising opponents by pulling out too many tricks out of his hat.

The DMK which faced Jayalalithaa in the 2016 Assembly elections and secured about 33 per cent votes is expected to crush its arch rival AIADMK which has split into two camps and fighting an ugly battle in RK Nagar with one faction blaming the other for Jayalalithaa's death.

When Dhinakaran's name was announced as the AIADMK (Amma) nominee, there was widespread resentment in the constituency and it was doubtful if he would be able to campaign freely in the area. But, the situation had drastically changed in the last two weeks with AIADMK ministers and top functionaries fanning out to nook and corner of the constituency and virtually living among them.

While the DMK and AIADMK (PTA) had appointed one functionary in charge of 100 voters, the AIADMK (Amma) has two men in charge of 25 voters. According to AIADMK functionaries, Dhinakaran's men are in constant touch with the voters everyday looking after their daily needs and family problems. However, they denied that they are buying votes with money. One of the functionaries Marudhu Alaguraj asked "If money alone is the only criteria to win the elections, why should we campaign hard?"

Besides, Dhinakaran had gone through every street in his vehicle and had covered the lanes and bylanes in an autorickshaw, freely mingling with people and interacting with the cadre who are working enthusiastically after initial reluctance.

DMK functionaries alleged that Dhinakaran is fully relying on money power and the Election Commission is unable to check the flow of cash in RK Nagar. One of the functionaries said "We did not work out a clear strategy from the beginning. Harbour MLA P.K. Sekarbabu had won from RK Nagar two times, but his services have not been utilised in the bypoll. DMK union leader Shanmugam, who is coordinating the campaign, is focusing on workers and not on the public.