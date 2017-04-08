Karnataka: BJP’s vigilance squads to monitor poll booths

Mysuru: Eternal vigilance is the price you pay for a poll win and the BJP, knowing this quite well, has formed vigilance squads in all polling booths in Nanjangud and Gundlupet segments in the wake of allegations that the rival Congress is planning to distribute money to buy votes.

BJP sources said each squad consists of ten members from party’s Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, who will be on alert in their booths to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vehicles on Saturday. Besides, party workers have been asked to monitor movements in slums and colonies where political parties try to buy votes. The sources said they were doing the job of the cops who they are accusing of turning a blind eye to poll related irregularities. In a related development, the saffron party submitted a memorandum to poll observers alleging that the Congress had distributed money among voters. The BJP went to the extent of listing places where Congress leaders distributed money. BJP state general secretary Shobha Karandlaje met the observers to submit the memorandum.

She alleged that Congress leaders have distributed money in the premises of an education institution behind CM Siddaramaiah’s residence in Mysuru. Money was distributed at the residence of Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa and Chamarajnagar Congress MP Dhruvanarayan, she said.