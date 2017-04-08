Congress film would’ve run if hero had not slept: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Lavishing effusive praise on Nitin Gadkari in Lok Sabha on Friday, the Congress said Mr Gadkari was “sincere” and doing a “very good” job as Union road transport minister, but his role in Goa was “villainous”.

“In the Narendra Modi ministry, a few ministers are performing well. One among them is Nitin Gadkari,” said K.C. Venugopal (Congress) during a debate on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 which was tabled by the minister.

Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikajurna Kharge, TMC's Dinesh Trivedi and few other opposition members also complimented Gadkari for his impressive performance, bringing a broad smile on his face.

As Opposition members were complimenting Gadkari, Venugopal, in a lighter vein, spoke about Gadkari's role as a "villain" in Goa after the assembly polls, to which the Union Minister sought to blame Singh for Congress' failure to form a government in the state. “Why you are blaming me? Your hero had slept through the night ... Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through the night,” retorted Gadkari.