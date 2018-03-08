N Uttam Kumar Reddy refutes KT Rama Rao charges against him

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday criticised minister K.T. Rama Rao for making false allegations against him at a meeting in Kodad. Mr Rao had alleged that Rs 3 crore cash was found in Mr Reddy’s car during the elections but later it was revealed that it was Rs 1.5 lakh and the case was scrapped.

Speaking to the gathering at Sircilla, Mr Reddy said there was no need for him to amass wealth as he has no children. He alleged that Mr Rao gave all Mission Bhagiratha contract works to Andhra contractors by taking 6 per cent commissions.

Mr Reddy said Congress would be coming to power in Telangana and they were giving promises on various issues that would be implemented. Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that Sircilla has become the centre for the illegal sand mining and many people had died in the road accidents caused by trucks that were illegally tran-sporting sand. He further alleged that TRS MPs failed to protect the interests of the state in Parliament.

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said both Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao and Governor E.S.L. Narasinhan have failed to give good governance to the people in the state. He said the Governor had degraded himself by accepting new car worth more than Rs 1 crore provided by using public money by the state government.

Senior Congress leaders Sridhar Babu, Revanth Reddy, Balaram Naik, Shsbbir Ali, Arepalli Mohan, Mruthunjay, Rammohan Reddy were present.