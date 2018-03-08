search on deccanchronicle.com
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes u turn on no-trust move

The no-confidence motion was planned as a st-rong mark of protest against the Centre’s apathy at according Special Status to AP state.
Pawan Kalyan (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan did a complete U-turn on Wednesday when he announced earlier in the day that the proposed no-confidence motion against the Centre has been scrapped. The no-confidence motion was planned as a strong mark of protest against the Centre’s apathy at according Special Status to AP state. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mr Pawan Kalyan said there would be no use going ahead with the proposed no-confidence motion by YSRC against the Central government. The Jana Sena said he did not have the confidence to go to Delhi and fight for AP issues as he and his party had no representation in Parliament yet.

 

A few days ago, Mr Pawan Kalyan demanded that YSRC and TD should move a no-confidence motion against the Central government and had said he would go to Delhi to discuss the issues with various other national parties to get support from their MPs. He had also said it was the responsibility of the Central government to resolve the disputes between TS and AP. 

Mr Pawan Kalyan also passed a comment that the mafia was better th-an the political leaders. He said the mafia would keep its word once it gives it, but political leaders were not keeping their promises. 

Reacting on the statement of AICC president Mr Rahul Gandhi on according special status to AP, Mr Pawan Kalyan said to rectify the mistake done at the time of the state’s bifurcation, Mr Gandhi had annou-nced first signature on Special Status after coming to power post elections in 2019. 

