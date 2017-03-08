Nation, Politics

Manipur polls: Testing time for Irom Sharmila

PTI
Published Mar 8, 2017, 4:06 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 4:21 am IST
The first phase of the Manipur Assembly polls, covering 38 seats, registered an impressive voter turn-out.
Irom Sharmila
Imphal: Redoubtable rights activist Irom Sharmila will take on Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in the last phase of polling in Manipur on Wednesday in 22 Assembly constituencies.

The first phase of the Assembly polls, covering 38 seats, registered an impressive voter turn-out and all eyes are now trained on the Thoubal constituency where Sharmila is pitted against the Chief Minister.

The 22 constituencies are spread across the valley districts of Thoubal and the hill districts of Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati. A total of 98 candidates are contesting in these constituencies.

The voting will start at 7 am at 1,151 polling stations amid tight security. The EC has made elaborate security arrangement by deploying 280 companies of central forces for a free and fair conduct of the elections.

Tags: irom sharmila, okram ibobi singh, manipur polls 2017
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

