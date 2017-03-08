Narendra Modi refuses to meet all-party delegation from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to meet an all-party delegation from the state which was planning to submit a memorandum to him on various issues, including the cut in the rice quota under the PDS and financial aid to meet the drought situation in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who made a statement in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the state had sought a meeting with the prime minister on either March 20 or 21.

The PMO informed the chief minister's office that the prime minister was unavailable due to his busy schedule and that the delegation could meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh or Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The PMO could have suggested another day for meeting the prime minister as it was the normal practice, but did not do so, the chief minister said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Mr Modi's refusal to meet an all-party delegation was an insult to the people of the state. Former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy also criticised Mr Modi and said the PMO should have suggested a convenient date for a meeting.

However, lone BJP member O. Rajagopal said the party leaders were politicising the issue. The interpretation given to the PMO's reply was not correct as the prime minister is a busy person, he said.

Later, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan asked the state government to convey its protest to the centre in this regard.