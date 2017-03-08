Nation, Politics

Narendra Modi refuses to meet all-party delegation from Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2017, 6:29 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 7:08 am IST
Lone BJP member O. Rajagopal said the party leaders were politicising the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to meet an all-party delegation from the state which was planning to submit a memorandum to him on various issues,  including the cut in the rice quota under the PDS and financial aid to meet the drought situation in the state.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who made a statement in this regard in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the state had sought a meeting with the prime minister on either March 20 or 21.

The PMO informed the chief minister's office that the prime minister was unavailable due to his busy schedule and that the delegation could meet  Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh or Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The PMO could have suggested another day for meeting the prime minister as it was the normal practice, but  did not do so, the chief minister said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said  Mr Modi's refusal to meet an  all-party delegation was an insult to the people of the state. Former chief minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy also criticised Mr Modi  and said the PMO should have suggested a convenient date for a meeting.

However,  lone BJP member O. Rajagopal said the party leaders were  politicising the issue. The interpretation given to the PMO's reply was not correct as the prime minister is a busy person, he said.

Later, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan asked the state government to convey its protest to the centre in this regard.

Tags: pm modi, cpm leader pinarayi vijayan, o. rajagopal
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quadriplegic from Mysuru conquers sky, enters Limca Book of Records

The gutsy, never- say- die man admits to being inspired by an episode of Bollywood star, Aamir Khan's television show, Sathyameva Jayathe, which featured a paraplegic doing sky diving.
 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Those who revise more succeed in exams': Akhilesh on UP polls

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally. (Photo: PTI)

Manipur Governor appeals for large turn out tomorrow

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla.

Asaduddin Owaisi dissolves AIMIM Maharashtra core committee

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Modi govt taking political mileage from Army: Dimple Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Mayawati chides Akhilesh for 'childish talk' on jumbo statues

BSP supremo Mayawati at an election rally. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham