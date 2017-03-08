Nation, Politics

Olive branch for KS Eshwarappa: BS Yeddyurappa can’t afford rivals

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2017, 3:29 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 4:34 am IST
Top leaders met a day after about 24 leaders threatened to complain to central leaders if changes were not effected by March 15.
A file photo of state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa in conversation with party leader K.S. Eshwarappa
Bengaluru: In an effort to placate peeved second rung leaders, who set March 15 as the deadline for revamp of almost a dozen district units, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa discussed the vexed issue with leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, K S Eshwarappa, here on Tuesday.

The top leaders met a day after about 24 leaders threatened to complain to central leaders if changes were not effected by March 15. These second leaders also announced their intentions to set up a committee to tour the state and gather the opinion of district office bearers on internal problems as a four-member committee constituted at the behest of president Amit Shah had not met even once.  

Sources in the state unit of BJP said Mr. Yeddyurappa and Mr Eshwarappa discussed reconstitution of the list of state and district office bearers list in the wake of complaints that loyal workers were ignored in appointments to these units. Mr. Yeddyurappa reported agreed to convene a meeting of the four-member co-ordination committee soon after announcement of results of elections to the Legislative Assembly in five states. Meanwhile, sources close to Mr Eshwarappa said Mr Yeddyurappa agreed to put to an end to ongoing tussle within the party.” I will definitely consider the demand of party workers. If the contribution of loyal party workers has been ignored, I am ready to redo the list in the interest of our party”, Mr. Yeddyurappa reportedly assured Mr Eshwarappa. In turn, Mr. Eshwarappa has requested Mr Yeddyurappa to consider the genuine demand of party loyal workers, as also requested revocation of the suspension order of few second rung leaders.  Sources said Mr. Yeddyurappa was not in a mood to hear complaints of disgruntled leaders, but changed his mind after those leaders set the March 15 deadline for state unit leaders to set right anomalies in the party.

Loyal party workers were upset with appointment of districts presidents and secretaries to Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Bidar, Kalabaurgi, Haveri, Belagavi, Mysuru and Davangere units.

At the meeting held today, Mr. Yeddyurappa reportedly said due to a hectic tour of drought affected districts and party organizational work, he could convene the meeting.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

