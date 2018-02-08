search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP now plans ‘Pakoda Party’; Congress describes move as ridiculous

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Feb 8, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2018, 3:04 am IST
The first ‘Pakoda Party’ is being held at the Lok Sabha constituency (North-West Delhi) of Mr Tiwari on February 12.
Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Move over Chai pe charcha, the BJP is now coming up with a ‘Pakoda Party’. The first step to toe the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi’s appreciation of  pakodawalas is being taken by the Delhi BJP chief, Mr Manoj Tiwari.  If the ‘Pakoda Party’ clicks in Delhi, the BJP will take this across the country. 

After this he would organise similar events in all 14 districts of Delhi. “We stand by all those insulted by the Congress,” Mr Tiwari  said as revealed the detailed and elaborate plan of his ‘Pakoda Party’.

The Congress somewhat taken aback by the BJP’s sudden brainwave, described the move as “ridiculous.”

Speaking about his first ‘Pakoda Party’, Mr Tiwari told this newspaper that “first such meet will be organised at my constituency during a meeting of district and  block-level office-bearers.”

Opposition slams BJP’s idea  
The “pakodawalas” have been called to set up stalls at the  venue.  The BJP latched on to the “pakoda” theme after the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi during a tv interview  said; “If a man selling pakodas outside the a news channel office takes home Rs 200 at the end of the day, is that not employment?” The remark led to a controversy with the Opposition parties cutting across partyline ridiculed him and on Tuesday Trinamul MP, Mr Kalyan Banerjee while speaking on the motion of thanks hit out saying, “it’s shameful and disgraceful when an educated youth is forced to sell pakodas for lack of job opportunity.” 

BJP’s arch rival and Patidar community leader, Hardik Patel took the twitter route saying; “Only a ‘chaiwala’ can give a suggestion like get a roadside cart selling pakodas to unemployed youth. An economist would never give a suggestion like this.” BJP leaders including party chief, Mr Amit Shah toeing the Modi line said; “it’s better to sell pakodas than be jobless.”

Taking the “pakoda” theme forward, Mr Tiwari said the the pakoda meeting would be in the line of  “Modiji’s sabka sath, sabka vikas.” BJP leaders and functionaries attending the meeting “will bring these pakoda sellers to the forefront like the chaiwallahs” Mr Tiwari said.

