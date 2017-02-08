Uddhav Thackeray makes Hardik Patel Shiv Sena’s face in Gujarat

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has picked Hardik Patel, the firebrand leader of Gujarat’s Patidar agitation, to campaign for its Gujarati candidate in a bid to split the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core vote bank ahead of the BMC elections. Mr Patel on Tuesday addressed a rally of Biren Limbachya, Sena’s Gujarati candidate who is contesting from Goregaon.

It came as a surprise in political circles to see the influential Gujarati leader arrive in Mumbai to campaign against the BJP, a party that has traditionally enjoyed the support of Gujaratis throughout the years.

Also, sources privy to the talks between Sena and Mr Patel told this newspaper that it was Yuva Sena chief and Thackeray scion Aaditya who brought young Gujarati leader close to Sena.

It was Mr Thackeray who called on Mr Patel after the latter held a powerful rally in August 2015 in Ahmedabad demanding that the Patel community be given reservation under the OBC quota.

Seeking to corner BJP on a day he met Mr Patel, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray put the Maharashtra government “on notice” but Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saw “no danger” to his government and said it will complete its term. Just ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, Mr Thackeray gave indications that the Sena might pull out of the BJP-led dispensation as he told reporters the government is on “notice period” as on now.

Mr Thackeray, whose party is locked in a fierce combat with BJP in local body polls here and other cities taking their uneasy ties to a new low, said Mr Patel will be Sena’s face in neighbouring Gujarat, going to polls towards the end of this year.

“Our friendship with Hardik Patel will be lasting. Until the other person breaks relations with us, we do not leave their side. If needed, we will fight Gujarat Assembly polls as well and Hardik will be our face,” the Sena chief said addressing a joint press meet with Mr Patel.