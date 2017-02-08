Nation, Politics

Sasikala removes Panneerselvam from the post of AIADMK treasurer

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 1:32 am IST
The decision to remove Panneerselvam comes after a top level meeting Sasikala chaired at the Poes Garden residence.
Chennai: In a quick retaliation after heraised a banner of revolt against her, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala tonight sacked O Panneerselvam from the top party post of treasurer.

She replaced Panneerselvam with Dindigul C Srinivasan, who is also the Forest Minister and is seen number two in the hierarchy in the Council of Ministers.

The decision to remove Panneerselvam comes after a top level meeting Sasikala chaired at the Poes Garden residence, in which some sitting ministers and a section of senior functionaries participated.

In a brief statement, Sasikala said "O Panneerselvam is being relieved from the post of AIADMK treasurer and Dindigul C Srinivasan is appointed to that post. Party cadres should extend their full cooperation to Srinivasan."

Meanwhile, supporters continued to throng the Greams Road official residence of Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Many broke into a jig and thanked him for "listening to his conscience and heeding to the call of the soul of Amma."

Party sources said that Panneerselvam would soon come out with a comprehensive plan of action that he will pursue.

Tags: o. panneerselvam, sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

