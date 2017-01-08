Nation, Politics

SP war: Mulayam asserts he is party president; Ram Gopal expelled for 6 yrs

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 8, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
He also said that Akhilesh would continue to be the CM and Shivpal Yadav would remain the state unit president.
SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Addressing a press briefing, embattled SP leader Mulayam Singh on Sunday, said that he continued to remain the national president, and Akhilesh Yadav continues to be the UP CM, contrary to the outcome of the SP convention held on January 1.

In an apparent attempt to indicate normalcy in the faction ridden party, Mulayam Singh also said that his brother Shivpal Yadav continued to remain the state president of SP, and that Ram Gopal Yadav stood expelled from the party for six years as was announced on December 30, 2016. This made the party convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav on January invalid, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam asserted that there was "no dispute" in the party.

When asked about the ongoing clash within the family and party, Mulayam said, "When there is no dispute in the party, there is no question of compromise."

Mulayam along with Shivpal Yadav met the party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here on Sunday morning.

Mulayam along with Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will meet the Election Commission on Monday at 12.45 pm to stake claim at the cycle symbol.

The Mulayam camp is likely to submit its set of affidavits on Monday. The deadline set by the Election Commission for both sides to submit documents before it make a decision on the 'cycle' symbol allotment was formalised on January 3.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led faction submitted its affidavits to the Election Commission, which it claimed to have signatures of '90 percent' of legislators and delegates, including over 200 of the 229 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh earlier in the day claimed that the signatures of support are forged and hence their authenticity is doubtful.

"The numbers of MLAs supporting you matters when a government has to be formed. It's not the same for party symbol," Singh commented.

Tags: amar singh, mulayam singh, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav

